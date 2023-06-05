Small plane overturns while landing in Santa Monica

A small airplane overturned while landing at Santa Monica Airport Monday afternoon.

The pilot of the single-engine Cessna was able to get out uninjured after his plane overturned around 3:18 p.m., Santa Monica Fire Department Capt. Patrick Nulty said.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter captured video of the plane on its roof on a runway. There was no fire, and the aircraft sustained only minimal damage, Nulty said.

It was not immediately clear why the airplane flipped. The airport was slated to remain shut down while authorities investigated and removed the plane from the runway.