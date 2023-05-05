Surprise of Lifetime: 30 SoCal Students Receive $50,000 Scholarship

Thirty students from Southern California received a surprise of a lifetime.

Each received a $50,000 scholarship, which would help them pursue higher education in science, technology, engineering, or math.

Joshua Alvarado, the valedictorian of the senior class at South Gate High School, was one of the recipients. His mom and sisters gave him another surprise by attending the special ceremony at which the teenager received his check.

“I remember applying [for the scholarship], but I didn’t hear back,” Joshua recalled. “But then they called my name. My family comes rushing out. And it was a very overwhelming experience.”

The incoming mechanical engineering major at Stanford said being awarded with the scholarship was bittersweet for him as he remembered his late dad, who passed away five years ago.

“I told him that I hope he’s watching, and that I hope he see that he raised a good kid,” recalled Joshua, who prayed to his dad after the celebration.

Another LAUSD student, Aimee Perales, also received the $50,000 scholarship. The high school senior is set to attend Yale next year.

The scholarships are from Edison International for students pursuing goals in STEM, including computer and information systems. All winners live in Southern California Edison’s service area.