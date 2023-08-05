Victorville market sells $82 million SuperLotto Plus ticket

There was one ticket sold with all six numbers in tonight's SuperLotto Plus drawing, and it is worth $82 million, according to the California Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at a market in Victorville.

Five tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold elsewhere in California, and each are worth $13,324.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 17, 19, 23, 31, 33 and the Mega number was 14.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The drawing was the 76th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

Wednesdays' drawing is expected to be worth $7 million.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.