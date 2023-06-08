After someone torched a man’s classic truck, residents in Los Angeles' Fairfax neighborhood are concerned about what appears to be a series of arsons.

Home surveillance video captured the moments the 1991 Ford F-150 with an extended cab went up in flames shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 200 block of Orange Avenue. Neighbors said at least two other cars in the area have burned under suspicious circumstances.

Evan Townsley said he heard the noise, but he didn’t realize it was his truck until he went outside.

“By the time I got outside, the fire department had put out the fire already. But when I came out, my heart sank pretty low,” Townsley said.

The truck had sentimental value because his mother bought it. Townsley had maintained it and had just redone the transmission.

“The upkeep was constant, and I drove the truck. In fact, I am teaching my son how to drive and he parked with me in the truck that night,” Townsley said.

Neighbors expressed fear for their property and their children.

No arrests have been announced in any of the fires.