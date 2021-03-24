Street Crumbles When Water Main Break Floods a South LA Neighborhood

Part of a street crumbled in a water main break early Wednesday that flooded several blocks of a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The break was reported some time before 3 a.m. near 69th Street and Budlong Avenue, and utility crews were sent to handle the problem. Several blocks of the neighborhood were flooded by the break, and a large sinkhole appeared after a few hours.

It was unknown how long it would take to fix the main and repair the street. The cause of the break was not immediately known