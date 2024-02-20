Who won the final California Senate debate? Here's what some Californians say

Four leading California U.S. Senate contenders made their case during the final debate at Universal Studios before the primary election, voters from all across the Golden State shared their thoughts on social media and NBCLA.com.

While long-time congressman Adam Schiff was applauded for his experience among Democrat-leaning commenters, others expressed strong support for Steve Garvey for being the sole Republican candidate.

“He is the only person that cares about all the people in California,” Linda Phelan of Bonita said about Garvey. “He didn’t use fancy rhetoric and didn’t get too big-headed but cares about the average Californian.”

Laura Pisano of Mission Viejo also said she thought the former Dodger star won the debate.

“He seemed more in touch with what the people want: A secure border and a tougher stance on crime.”

Among the three Democratic candidates, Schiff appeared to have won points among some voters after utilizing his skills in laying out his case as a former prosecutor.

“[Schiff gave] clear and concise responses,” said Louis of West Hollywood, who added Schiff’s “confidence and skill” were apparent during the debate.

One voter also mentioned his personal experience with Schiff in explaining his support for the Burbank congressman.

“My son fought in Iraq, and upon his return, he was ignored by the VA until Rep. Schiff intervened, and he received the care he needed,” Al Bonadies of West Hollywood said. “He helped an ordinary constituent with no previous ties to him. Schiff would do the same as a senator.”

Meanwhile, Porter appeared to have impressed her supporters with her direct responses to questions, especially when it comes to her pledge to reject campaign donations from large corporations.

“She made it clear that she had made a decision to not accept PAC money,” Carlos Perez of Los Angeles said. “Although I feel it’s nearly impossible to maneuver Washington without any influence, I feel she’s the most honest candidate up there.”

Dr. Fernando Guerra, an NBC4 political contributor and professor of political science at Loyola Marymount University, said the final debate before Super Tuesday gave all four candidates a chance to put their best foot forward.

“Adam Schiff had to come into this debate and do no harm. And he got away with that. And I think Katie porter distinguished herself as the most progressive candidate. Barbara Lee also distinguished herself in terms of her life experience and perspective.”

Guerra added Garvey may have solidified his chance of making it to the general election.

“He needs to get about 70% of the Republic vote to be able to make the runoff. He does not have to offend that base. And he didn’t do that.”