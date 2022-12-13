Grinchmas Will Grow Your Tummy Three Sizes With These Who-bilicious Treats

Grinchmas is on at Universal Studios Hollywood, and this year -- in addition to the must-have Butterbeer at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter -- cocktails, giant doughnuts, and warm, toasty soups will grow your stomach three sizes.

Check out the food items offered during the Who-lidays below:

23 photos
1/23
2/23
3/23
4/23
5/23
6/23
7/23
8/23
9/23
10/23
11/23
12/23
13/23
14/23
15/23
16/23
17/23
18/23
19/23
20/23
21/23
22/23
23/23

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaHolidaysUniversal StudiosUniversal Studios HollywoodGrinch

More Photo Galleries

Messi, Argentina Advances to World Cup Final: Photos
Messi, Argentina Advances to World Cup Final: Photos
Photos: Karen Bass Sworn in as LA's First Female Mayor in Historic Inauguration
Photos: Karen Bass Sworn in as LA's First Female Mayor in Historic Inauguration
Mark Wahlberg's Beverly Hills Pad is For Sale
Mark Wahlberg's Beverly Hills Pad is For Sale
Croatia, Argentina Advance After Nail-Biting Wins: World Cup Quarterfinals in Photos
Croatia, Argentina Advance After Nail-Biting Wins: World Cup Quarterfinals in Photos
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us