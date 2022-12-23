Photos: Vikki Vargas Through the Years

12 photos
1/12
Vikki Vargas in the 80s.
2/12
Vikki Vargas -- a legend in front and behind the camera.
3/12
Vikki Vargas reporting in West Germany before German reunification.
4/12
Vikki Vargas reporting live from Long Beach.
5/12
Vikki Vargas early in her career with NBC4.
6/12
Vikki Vargas with her daughter, Chandler.
7/12
Enjoying a day at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. From left to right, Mario Solis, Fritz Coleman, Colleen Williams, Vikki Vargas and Chuck Henry.
8/12
Vikki Vargas speaks with an inmate at the Orange County Central Men's Jail.
9/12
Vikki Vargas at an outing with Telemundo 52 and NBC4 staff.
10/12
Reporting in Orange County often means trips to the beach.
11/12
Another report from the beach in the books.
12/12
Vikki Vargas and representations from Ralphs during NBC4's Help the Hungry initiative.

