Photos: Vikki Vargas Through the Years Published 2 hours ago • Updated 2 hours ago 12 photos 1/12 Vikki Vargas in the 80s. 2/12 Vikki Vargas -- a legend in front and behind the camera. 3/12 Vikki Vargas reporting in West Germany before German reunification. 4/12 Vikki Vargas reporting live from Long Beach. 5/12 Vikki Vargas early in her career with NBC4. 6/12 Vikki Vargas with her daughter, Chandler. 7/12 Enjoying a day at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. From left to right, Mario Solis, Fritz Coleman, Colleen Williams, Vikki Vargas and Chuck Henry. 8/12 Vikki Vargas speaks with an inmate at the Orange County Central Men's Jail. 9/12 Vikki Vargas at an outing with Telemundo 52 and NBC4 staff. 10/12 Reporting in Orange County often means trips to the beach. 11/12 Another report from the beach in the books. 12/12 Vikki Vargas and representations from Ralphs during NBC4's Help the Hungry initiative.