emergency landing

Plane Heading From New York to LA Makes Emergency Landing After Smoke Reported in Cabin

There were 190 people on board the Airbus 321, including pilots and crew. A separate plane was being arranged to take the passengers to Los Angeles, officials said.

By Associated Press

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

An American Airlines plane traveling from New York to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in Wisconsin, according to officials with the airline and the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

An airport official said the plane landed without incident around 2:19 p.m. Central time after reports of smoke in the cabin. The passengers and crew evacuated safely and no injuries were reported.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

There were 190 people on board the Airbus 321, including pilots and crew. A separate plane was being arranged to take the passengers to Los Angeles, officials said.

The runway was closed for approximately five minutes. American Airlines is holding the plane in Madison until it can be inspected.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

emergency landingLos AngelesNew YorkAmerican Airlines
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us