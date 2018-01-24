Toys R Us is planning to close up to 182 stores across the United States as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plans.
The Wayne, New Jersey-based retailer filed court papers late Tuesday outlining its plans to close 20 percent of its stores in the coming months. Going-out-of-business sales are slated to begin in February with closures continuing through mid-April, Toys R Us Chief Executive Dave Brandon said in a letter posted on the company's website Tuesday night.
In addition to closing stores, the company intends to convert a number of locations into combined Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores. The closures still need court approval.
The company, which filed for bankruptcy protection in September, cited increased competition and a shift in customers moving away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores to shopping online for the decision to shutter the stores.
"The reinvention of our brands requires that we make tough decisions about our priorities and focus," Brandon said.
The company noted that some closings may be avoided if it is able to negotiate more favorable lease terms. But most of the stores listed in the documents are expected to close as Toys R Us tries to reinvent itself as a leaner, smarter retailer.
See the full list below:
ALABAMA
Tuscaloosa: 2600 McFarland Blvd. East
Birmingham: 335 Summit Boulevard
ARIZONA
Yuma: 801 W. 32nd Street
Paradise Valley: 12801 North Tatum Blvd.
Scottsdale: 9139 Indian Bend Rd.
Tucson: 4619 N. Oracle Rd.
Scottsdale: 7000 E. Mayo Blvd.
Mesa: U.S. 60 and Signal Butte Rd.
ARKANSAS
Little Rock: 2616 S. Shackleford Rd.
CALIFORNIA
Indio: 42500 Jackson St. .
Simi Valley: 1189 Simi Town Ctr Way
Santa Clarita: 26573 Carl Boyer Dr.
Covina: 960 Lakes Drive
Puente Hills: 1600 S. Azusa Ave.
Brea: 2575 E. Imperial Highway
Westminster: 530 Westminster Mall
Torrance: 20120 Hawthorne Blvd.
Riverside: 2550 Canyon Springs Pkwy S.
Yuba City: 700 "A" Onstott Rd.
Folsom: 2785 E. Bidwell St.
Pinole: 1330 Fitzgerald
Pittsburg: 4505 Century Blvd.
San Rafael: 600 Francisco Blvd.
Brentwood: 5461 Lone Tree Way
Fairfield: 1400 Gateway Blvd
Emeryville: 3938 Horton
E. San Jose: 2179 Monterey Hwy
San Jose/Almaden: 865 Blossom Hill Road
Fresno: 3520 W. Shaw Ave.
Union City: 31250 Court House Drive
Stockton: 10640 Trinity Pkwy
Santa Ana: 3900 Bristol Street
Corona: 3665 Grand Oaks
Mission Bay: 1240 W. Morena Blvd.
Mira Mesa: 8181 Mira Mesa Blvd.
Vista: 1990 University Drive
COLORADO
Aurora: 1150 S. Ironton
CONNECTICUT
North Haven: 376 North Universal Drive
Waterbury: 275 Union St.
Newington: 3491 Berlin Turnpike
Manchester: 169 Hale Road
DELAWARE
Dover: 1061 N. Dupont Highway
FLORIDA
Tallahassee: 1625 Apalachee Pkwy.
St. Petersburg: 1900 Tyrone Blvd.
Tampa: 3908 West Hillsborough Avenue
Orange Park: 6001 Argyle Forest Blvd
Altamonte Spring: 708 West State Rd 436
Boca Raton: 21697 State Road # 7
Port St. Lucie: 10732 SW Village Pkwy
Royal Palm Beach: 450 South SR 7
Kissimmee: 2601 W.Osceola Parkway
Coral Springs: 6001 West Sample Road
Kissimmee: 3214 N John Young Pkwy.
GEORGIA
Albany: 2601 Dawson Rd.
Smyrna: 2955 Cobb Parkway
Alpharetta: 6380 No. Point Parkway
Dunwoody: 1155 Mt. Vernon Hwy
Douglasville: 6875 Douglas Boulevard
Conyers: 8160 Mall Parkway
Newnan: 221 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Fayetteville: 132 Pavilion Parkway
INDIANA
Indianapolis: 3928 E 82nd Street
Greenwood: 8800 US 31 South
IOWA
S. Des Moines: 1211 E. Army Post Rd.
Des Moines: 8801 University Ave
ILLINOIS
Highland Park: 1610 Deerfield Road
Schaumburg: 16 East Golf Road
Vernon Hills: 295 Center Drive
Matteson: 5001 Lincoln Highway
Bricktown: 6420 W. Fullerton
Burbank: 7750 South Cicero Avenue
Niles: 5660 Touhy Avenue
KANSAS
Wichita: 4646 W. Kellogg
Overland Park: 8500 W 135th Street
KENTUCKY
St. Mathews: 4900 Shelbyville Road
Simpsonville: 1155 Buck Creek Road
Lexington: 1965 Star Shoot Parkway
LOUISIANA
Slidell: 137 Northshore Blvd.
MAINE
Bangor: 6 Bangor Mall Blvd.
Portland: 200 Running Hill Road
MARYLAND
Clinton: 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive
MASSACHUSETTS
Dedham: 302 Providence
Millbury: 70 Worcester Providence Tpk/Rt 146
Holyoke: 50 Holyoke Street
Bellingham: 217 Hartford Ave.
Northborough: 6110 Shops Way
Framingham: Shoppers World Plaza,1 Worcester Ro
MICHIGAN
Muskegon: 5363 Harvey Street
Traverse City: 2620 Crossing Circle
Lansing: 5900 W. Saginaw Highway
Grand Rapids: 4923 28th Street South East
Ann Arbor: 3725 Carpenter Road
Ann Arbor: 3725 Washtenaw
MINNESOTA
Minnetonka: 14100 Wayzata Blvd.
Blaine: 170 89th Ave.
Woodbury: 8236 Tamarack Village
Richfield: 900 West 78th Street South
MISSISSIPPI
Meridian: 1003 Bonita Lakes Circle
Pearl: 200 Bass Pro Dr.
MISSOURI
Columbia: 1901 Bernadette
Cape Girardeau: 201 Silver Springs Road
Bridgeton: 5590 St. Louis Mills Blvd
Chesterfield: 220 THF Blvd
NEBRASKA
Omaha: 3505 S. 140th Plaza
NEVADA
Las Vegas: 2150 North Rainbow Blvd.
Spring Valley: 7020 Arroyo Crossing Parkway
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Nashua: 29 Gusabel Avenue
NEW JERSEY
Phillipsburg: 1280 Rt. 22 & St. James Ave.
Eatontown: 137 Route 35
Bridgewater: 100 Promenade Blvd.
Union: 2700 Route 22 East.
North Brunswick: 909 US Hwy 1 South.
Burlington Rt. 541 & Cadillac Road
Cherry Hill: 2135 Route 38
Wayne: 7 Wayne Hills Mall
Paramus: 545 Route 17 South
East Hanover: 98 Route 10 West.
Elizabeth: Kids World 900 Center Drive
Mt. Olive: 50 International Drive South.
NEW MEXICO
Albuquerque: 45 Hotel Circle
NEW YORK
College Point: 139-19 20th Ave
Union Square: 24-30 Union Square E
Sayville: 5181 Sunrise Hwy
Massapequa: 5214 Sunrise Hwy
Henrietta: 2335 Marketplace Drive
Amherst: 1569 Niagara Falls Blvd
Kingston: 401 Frank Sottile Boulevard
Glens Falls: 708 Upper Glen St.
Latham: 221 Wade Road Extension
Yonkers: 2700 Central Park Ave
Middle Village: 66 Metropolitan Ave.
Westbury: 1350 Corporate Drive.
Commack: 108 Veterans Memorial Highway
Williamsport: 461 Lycoming Mall Cir
Greece: 1530 Ridge Rd. West
NORTH CAROLINA
Asheville: 801 Fairview Road
Durham: 7001 Fayetteville Road
Durham: 3300 Westgate Drive
OHIO
Western Hills: 6251 Glenway Ave.
Dayton: 2661 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd.
Mentor: 7841 Mentor Ave.
Dublin: 3610 West Dublin-Granville Rd.
OKLAHOMA
Oklahoma City: 1119 SE 66th St.
Fort Smith: 5609-E Rogers Ave
Norman: 560 Ed Noble Pkwy.
PENNSYLVANIA
Horsham: 100 Welsh Road
Erie: 6680 Peach St.
Monroeville: 3700 William Penn Highway
Exton: 104 Bartlett Ave.
Ross Park Mall: 2003 Cheryl Dr.
Washington: 301 Oakspring Road
Beaver Valley: Route 18/Valley View Dr.
RHODE ISLAND
Warwick: 300 Quaker Lane
SOUTH CAROLINA
Columbia: 254 Harbison Boulevard
North Charleston: 7220 Rivers Avenue
SOUTHDAKOTA
Rapid City: 450 E. Disk Drive
TENNESSEE
Memphis: 7676 Polo Ground Blvd.
Nashville: 5731 Nolensville Rd
TEXAS
West El Paso: 801 Mesa Hills Dr.
Katy: 9730 Katy Freeway
Allen: 170 E. Stacy Road
Irving: 7730 N. MacArthur Blvd
Lewisville: 420 E. Round Grove Rd
Dallas: Galleria 13710 Dallas Parkway
Hurst: 1309 W. Pipeline Rd
Hulen: 5800 Overton Ridge Blvd
UTAH
Ogden: 4042 Riverdale Rd.
Midvale: 1122 Fort Union Boulevard
VIRGINIA
Potomac Mills: 14173 Crossing Place
Newport News: 12153 Jefferson Ave.
WASHINGTON
Silverdale: 3567 N.W. Randall Way
Everett: 1325A S.E. Everett Mall Parkway
Spokane: 6104 N. Division Street
WISCONSIN
Brookfield: 18550 W. Bluemound Rd.
Madison: 2161 Zeier Road