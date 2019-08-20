Wayfair to Open First Permanent Store at Massachusetts Mall

This handout photo shows the interior of the new brick-and-mortar Wayfair store at Natick Mall in Natick, Massachusetts.

Massive online retailer Wayfair is about to make its first foray into permanent physical stores, opening its first lasting brick-and-mortar location Wednesday at the Natick Mall in Massachusetts.

Wayfair customers can buy products from the showroom at the store or schedule delivery. They can also order custom furniture.

The Boston-based company also opened pop-up shops this month in malls in Illinois, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, but the Natick Mall location is Wayfair's first permanent store, according to a news release.

"Consumers can visit the Wayfair store for inspiration, select from hundreds of items available off-the-shelf, and shop Wayfair's full catalog of 14 million products across every style and price point, all with the helpful support of trusted design consultants at every step," said Ed Macri, Wayfair's chief product and marketing officer, in a statement.

The location will feature a "Home Bar" for design advice and ideas as well as a "Room Planner" to help shoppers visualize how products will look in their homes.

Wayfair isn't the only online retailer to begin opening stores as it grows. Mattress maker Casper is planning to roll out physical stores after becoming well known as digital-only company, and glasses maker Warby Parker now has about 100 locations, according to CNBC.

Wayfair reported $2.34 billion in quarterly sales earlier this month, though it also reported a larger-than-expected loss, causing its stock to drop, CNBC reported. Stocks have been down from their historic peak in March.

In June, hundreds of people participated in a protest at Copley Square, planned as an employee walkout from Wayfair headquarters in Boston, to protest the company's decision to furnish a detention camp for migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border.