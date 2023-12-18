Ace Hotel to close its doors after 10 years in downtown LA

The Ace Hotel is closing its doors after a decade in downtown Los Angeles.

In an Instagram post last week, the hotel said it will close at the end of January after 10 years in the refurbished former California Petroleum Building building at 929 South Broadway, an historic 13-story building featuring a stunning Spanish Gothic-style rooftop.

Ace Hotels announced the move in a statement Dec. 12.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"With heavy hearts we’re here to share that Ace Hotel DTLA will cease operations soon.

"There’s no place like this place. We could fill a library with our love for Los Angeles and, in particular, 929 S. Broadway — our magical home, which was really yours. The Spanish Gothic-style rooftop crown, a beacon — summoning mavericks, mystics, sun-seekers and four-on-the-floor dancers. Since 2014, you’ve answered the call with fervor and feeling and so much love.

"It’s been an honor to inhabit these hallowed halls and The Theatre for ten golden years, which feels as good a run as any. We hope to be back before long and leave remembering something Mary Pickford, metaphorical matriarch of Ace DTLA, said: The future is yet in your power.

"Thank you Los Angeles, and goodnight."

Pickford founded United Artists with fellow Hollywood Golden Age legends Douglas Fairbanks, D.W. Griffith and Charlie Chaplin. The first three floors of the high-rise building, the tallest in downtown LA upon its completion in 1927, was home to the studio's flagship movie theater.

The building changed ownership several times over the decades, but the theater remained an arts venue until 1989. The building was vacant when it was restored to house The Ace, a central part of the downtown area's revitalization.

The 1,600-seat theater will be managed separately, representative for Ace Hotel told The Los Angeles Times. The theater venue also hosted screenings, live shows, weddings, meetings, product launches, dance parties and more.

"The owners of the building that houses Ace Hotel Downtown Los Angeles, as well as The Theatre at Ace DTLA, have recently elected to convert the property to a limited-service, rooms-only operation, managed via a tech platform," according to the statement provided to The Times. "The Theater, long a beacon for performance and cultural happenings, will be managed separately. With this shift comes the end of Ace’s tenure: our last day in the building will be January 31, 2024.

"We count ourselves fortunate to have made a home in Downtown Los Angeles for the past decade. And while the neighborhood has been slow to recover following Covid, it was remarkable to be a part of the exceptional revitalization the area experienced during those years. Our team, guests and partners imbued Ace DTLA and The Theatre with an irrepressible energy, and we’re forever grateful. We’ll always have love for Los Angeles and look forward to sharing what’s on the horizon for the brand in the year to come."

Initially a Seattle-based hotel chain, Ace Hotel Group expanded to locations in Los Angeles, Palm Springs, New Orleans, New York City and other cities.