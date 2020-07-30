How COVID-19 Is Impacting Photographers as Wedding Plans Change

This is part of a series of reports featuring Southern California businesses and the challenges they face during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some couples are having to change their wedding plans because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, they are also canceling their photography services.

Lana & Aleks Photography is a portrait and wedding photography company based in Los Angeles offering individual and group sessions for children, families, weddings, and professional models and actors.

"Basically we didn’t operate business for the last four months," Aleks Fisher, photo manager at Lana & Aleks Photography, said.

Most wedding sessions were successfully changed to a later date.

"At first, couples changed dates to fall, now it looks like almost all our clients changed weddings to 2021 year dates", Fisher said.

Full refunds were provided to couples that decided to cancel.

"We truly believe customer service is the only way to build a trusted brand," Fisher said.