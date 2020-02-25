What Happened to Curry House? Restaurant Locations Close Across Southern California

Disappointed customers were surprised to learn that Southern California's nine Curry House restaurants have closed.

The restaurant chain started in 1983 in LA's Little Tokyo. The restaurants closed sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

At the Gardena location, a sign on the door indicated the store was closed. It also informed employees when they could pick up their final paychecks.

NBC4 has reached out to the company and managers for more details. The restaurant chain's web site was unavailable Monday morning.

RIP Curry House 💔 and thank you all the amazing staff for making this such a beloved place. I hope you guys are all ok, it seems like this was sudden for everyone 😥 pic.twitter.com/MdgUUetH40 — Vivienne Medrano (@VivziePop) February 25, 2020

"It caught all of us off guard," former employee Theadore Balaschak told Newsweek. "We were open the night before and yet moving people came at 6 a.m. They knew before any of us did that we were out of a job."

He said employees were informed of the closures Monday morning

