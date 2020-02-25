Business

What Happened to Curry House? Restaurant Locations Close Across Southern California

The restaurant chain started in the early 1980s in Little Tokyo and expanded to eight other SoCal locations

By Staff Report

NBC Universal, Inc.

Disappointed customers were surprised to learn that Southern California's nine Curry House restaurants have closed.

The restaurant chain started in 1983 in LA's Little Tokyo. The restaurants closed sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

At the Gardena location, a sign on the door indicated the store was closed. It also informed employees when they could pick up their final paychecks.

NBC4 has reached out to the company and managers for more details. The restaurant chain's web site was unavailable Monday morning.

"It caught all of us off guard," former employee Theadore Balaschak told Newsweek. "We were open the night before and yet moving people came at 6 a.m. They knew before any of us did that we were out of a job."

He said employees were informed of the closures Monday morning

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Business 1 hour ago

Curry House Restaurants Close Across SoCal

College Basketball 7 hours ago

After Speaking at Kobe Bryant Memorial, Ionescu Becomes 1st to 2,000 Points, 1,000 Assists, 1,000 Rebounds

Refresh this page for updates.

This article tagged under:

Businessfood
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us