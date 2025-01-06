Attention shoppers. Tell us about egg prices and supply in Los Angeles

How much money are you shelling out in the new year for eggs in Southern California? Are you scrambling to find them or are store shelves well stocked?

Let us know below.

Egg prices jumped nearly 38 percent between November of 2023 and November 2024 as the holiday season got into full swing.

Nationwide the average price for a dozen Grade A eggs was $3.65 in November, according to the most recent statistic available from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bird flu was a major reason behind the increase. About 33 million commercial egg laying birds were killed by the disease last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.