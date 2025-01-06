Personal finance

Attention shoppers. Tell us about egg prices and supply in Los Angeles

What are you seeing at stores in Southern California?

A carton of large white eggs at Save Mart in Fresno, Callifornia, costs $6.49 for one dozen on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. 
Fernanda Galan | Fresno Bee | Tribune News Service | Getty Images

How much money are you shelling out in the new year for eggs in Southern California? Are you scrambling to find them or are store shelves well stocked?

Let us know below.  

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Egg prices jumped nearly 38 percent between November of 2023 and November 2024 as the holiday season got into full swing.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Nationwide the average price for a dozen Grade A eggs was $3.65 in November, according to the most recent statistic available from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Bird flu was a major reason behind the increase. About 33 million commercial egg laying birds were killed by the disease last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This article tagged under:

Personal financeBusinessfinanceMoney
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us