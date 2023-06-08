Google

Google among companies urging employees to return to office

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

After initially embracing long-term work from home, many tech companies have started urging employees to come back to the office, sometime with employees pushing back.

But this may actually turn the tide, Google is reportedly putting its tech foot down and ordering more people back to the office more often.

Gia Vang speaks with business and tech reporter Scott Budman about this in the video above.

news Jun 7

Google to Crack Down on Office Attendance, Asks Remote Workers to Reconsider

news Jun 7

Google Tells Employees in New York and Along the East Coast to Work From Home as Wildfire Smoke Fills the Air

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Googlereturn to office
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us