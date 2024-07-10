See the list of California stores to be sold off in proposed Kroger and Albertsons merger

Kroger and Albertsons released a list this week of 579 stores that would be sold off under a proposed mega-merger of the grocery giants.

The list includes 63 locations in California with the vast majority in Southern California.

Kroger CEO sent a memo to employees at all of the affected stores notifying them of the plans to spin off the locations to C&S Wholesale Grocers if the merger goes through, Bloomberg reported. All employees are expected to be able to maintain their employment with C&S, officials have said.

The merger is being challenged by the Federal Trade Commission, which claims the proposed $24.6 billion merger would lead to higher grocery prices through a reduction in marketplace competition, and also potentially negatively affect workers. Kroger has denied such claims, insisting that no stores, distribution centers or manufacturing facilities would be closed, and claiming that "customers will benefit from lower prices and more choices" through the merger.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents grocery workers, issued a statement Tuesday saying it continues to oppose the merger.

California stores that would be sold off in the proposed merger are listed below.