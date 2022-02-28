Airbnb to Offer Free Housing to 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees

Airbnb will offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine, the company announced Monday.

Airbnb hosts and donations to the Airbnb.org Refugee Fund will help in the funding of the service.

In September, the company said it planned to provide free, short-term housing to 40,000 Afghan refugees.

Over 500,000 Ukrainians have fled since the war began, according to The Associated Press. Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday that Kyiv still hopes for a diplomatic resolution with Russia even as Moscow sends more troops and weapons to its border.

"We need help to meet this goal," Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said on Twitter. "The greatest need we have is for more people who can offer their homes in nearby countries, including Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania," Chesky tweeted.

The initiative is part of Airbnb's efforts to support refugees through the company's nonprofit, Airbnb.org.

In September, the company said it planned to provide free, short-term housing to 40,000 Afghan refugees, double the initial goal of 20,000 announced in August. As of last week, Airbnb said it has provided housing to 21,300 Afghan refugees.

Airbnb and Airbnb.org have provided 54,000 refugees and those who have been granted asylum from many countries — including Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan — with temporary housing over the last five years, the company said. Its refugee fund started last year.

Airbnb has not specified how much the company plans to spend on the latest commitment or how long refugees will be housed. More information about how hosts can support this initiative, such as by offering free or discounted stays, will be provided in the coming days, the company said.