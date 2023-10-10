South Korea stocks lead Asia market higher as Samsung rallies

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climbed, with South Korean stocks leading gains.

South Korea's Kospi popped 2%, hitting a two-week high as chip giant Samsung Electronics jumped 3.77%.

Samsung's third-quarter profit forecast was slightly higher than analyst expectations. The Kosdaq was up 1.68%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.5%, extending four straight days of gains.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% as investors assessed the Reuters Tankan survey, which saw business morale at large Japanese firms stay largely unchanged. The Topix however, dipped marginally.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.57%, on pace to climb for a fifth straight session.

Mainland Chinese markets were also in positive territory, with the benchmark CSI 300 index was up 0.38%.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes climbed as investors awaited key inflation data out of the world's largest economy, with the producer price index and consumer price index readings for September out Wednesday and Thursday,. respectively.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell nearly 13 basis points to about 4.65%, as investors sought safe assets amid the Hamas-Israel conflict. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.40%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.52%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite added 0.58%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Seoul stocks jump as Samsung leads gains

South Korean stocks jumped about 2%, hitting a two-week high on a boost from chip giant Samsung Electronics.

Samsung is expecting a 78% drop in operating profit in the quarter ended September, according to guidance released by the company. The operating profit forecast was slightly higher than analyst expectations. Shares of the company jumped 3.77%.

Counterpart SK Hynix rose about 3%.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

Japan's central bank considers raising its inflation outlook for the current business year to 3%: Kyodo

The Bank of Japan is reportedly considering raising its inflation outlook for the current business year ending March to almost 3%, up from the current forecast of 2.5%.

Japanese media outlet Kyodo News, citing unnamed sources, reported that "the upward revision is meant to reflect price hikes that have been broadening further than expected and rising crude oil prices... with the yen's depreciation also boosting import prices."

Japan's central bank is set to release a fresh economic and price outlook report after its monetary policy meeting on Oct 31.

— Lim Hui Jie

Business morale subdued in Japan as Reuters Tankan survey unchanged in October

Confidence among large Japanese manufacturers was subdued in October, according to the Reuters Tankan survey, which measures business sentiment among large Japanese companies.

The Reuters poll, which tracks the Bank of Japan's closely watched tankan quarterly survey, saw manufacturers' mood flat at +4 index points in October, although it was expected to inch up over the coming three months.

The services-sector mood edged up, as upbeat domestic demand helped partly offset the hit to the economy from global headwinds.

The service-sector index rose to +24 in October, slightly improving from +23 from the previous month.

— Shreyashi Sanyal



Israel-Hamas conflict isn't likely to have a huge market impact, says Goldman Sachs top strategist

Goldman Sachs' chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin does not expect the Israel-Hamas conflict will have a huge impact on markets.

"It's a tragedy from a human point of view," Kostin told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday. "But the idea fundamentally, we'll be getting earnings for the last three months, which is obviously backward looking. And the prospects looking forward are probably more domestically facing issues that are sort of pertinent to a lot of portfolio managers."

"So less likely to have a big impact on a sustainable basis," Kostin said.

Still, the strategist expects other risk factors will continue to weigh on stocks, citing higher yields and oil prices that could impede multiple expansion. He expects the S&P 500 will end 2023 around the 4,300 level, which is a little lower than where the broader index was last trading at about 4,380. He added cash is attractive.

However, he does not anticipate a recession on the horizon.

— Sarah Min

Airline and cruise stocks rebound after Monday's selloff

Some travel-related stocks bounced back on Tuesday after selling off during the previous session amid a spike in oil prices and as the conflict unfolded between Israel and designated terrorist group Hamas.

Shares of United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines gained at least 3%. The stocks sold off by more than 4% each during Monday's session amid a slew of flight cancelations coming in an out of the country. JetBlue Airways popped 3.6%, while Southwest Airlines added more than 2%.

Cruise stocks Carnival and Royal Caribbean rose 3.1% and 2.7%, respectively. Hotel stocks Marriott and Hilton gained about 3% each.

— Samantha Subin

Inflation expectations increased in September, New York Fed survey shows

The consumer outlook for where inflation is headed worsened slightly in September, according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released Tuesday.

Expectations for inflation a year from now increased to 3.7%, up 0.1 percentage point from August, the survey showed. On a three-year basis, the outlook rose to 3%, up 0.2 percentage point. That came even though the outlook for gas, medical care and rent all declined.

Also in the survey, the expectation for the cost of education increase decelerated, down to 5.8% from 8.2%, the biggest one-month decline in the survey's history.

—Jeff Cox

Nasdaq 100 cross above 50-day moving average

The Nasdaq 100 crossed above the 50-day moving average level of 15,082.36 Tuesday morning, marking the first time it traded above the level on an intraday basis since Sep. 15. It has not closed above the 50-day moving average since Sep. 14.

Shares of Tesla, Amazon, PepsiCo and Nvidia are higher as of Monday morning and are having the most positive point impact on the overall index.

— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla