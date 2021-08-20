Biden to Nominate Nicholas Burns as Ambassador to China, Rahm Emanuel to Japan

Biden will nominate former U.S. ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns to be his ambassador to China, and former mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel to be his ambassador to Japan.

Burns is one of the nation's most experienced and well regarded diplomats, having served in both Republican and Democratic administrations for more than 25 years.

Emanuel is neither a career diplomat nor an expert on Japan, but he has close ties to several top figures in the Biden White House, including chief of staff Ron Klain.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced his intent to nominate career diplomat and former U.S. ambassador to NATO Nicholas Burns as his ambassador to China on Friday.

The president also announced that former two-term mayor of Chicago Rahm Emanuel will be nominated as his ambassador to Japan.

Both announcements were widely anticipated, but Emanuel's has been especially controversial.

Emanuel is neither a career diplomat nor an expert on Japan.

A former White House chief of staff to then-President Barack Obama and previously a congressman from Illinois, Emanuel has close ties to several of the top figures in the Biden White House, including the current White House chief of staff, Ron Klain.

Emanuel is a polarizing figure within the Democratic party, however. A centrist on issues like immigration and health care, Emanuel has drawn the ire of progressives since the early days of the Obama administration.

Once they are formally nominated, both Burns and Emanuel are expected to be confirmed by the Senate.

