Cathie Wood Says Exodus From High-Cost Cities Will Push Down Inflation as ARK Heads to St. Petersburg

Cathie Wood is moving her investment firm's headquarters to St. Petersburg, Florida on Nov. 1.

The disruptive innovation investor said that individuals and companies flocking to more affordable areas of the country should keep inflation at bay.

"We believe that St. Pete wants to become the next Austin and attract tech companies, attract innovation," Wood said during an ARK Invest webinar on Wednesday.

Closely followed innovation investor Cathie Wood said they migration trend playing out in her own company is further evidence that investors should fear deflation instead of inflation.

"The cost of living [in St. Petersburg] is anywhere from 20% to 40% less than in New York City and that includes the rents," Wood said during an ARK Invest webinar Tuesday.

"The exodus, or the great migration is from the very high-rent areas of the world to much lower rents. So there's going to be a mix effect that many are not taking into account as they're thinking about inflation," she added.

Wood has been vocal about her theory on deflation. While many market participants are concerned about rising prices, the founder of ARK Invest expects deflation amid a breakdown in commodity prices, gridlock on tax policy in Washington and innovation trends taking off.

The hot-handed investor is also trying to put St. Petersburg, which is on the central, west-coast of Florida, on the map for the innovation community.

"We believe that St. Pete wants to become the next Austin and attract tech companies, attract innovation," Wood said. "We're seeing all levels of the government work together this very cohesively, which is very refreshing. They are very excited that ARK is hereto help with that process."

The company also announced last week the groundbreaking of the ARK Innovation Center, which will take place during the first quarter of 2022 in St. Petersburg. This will include a facility to help retain and attract top talent by supporting entrepreneurs and tech startups in St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay region, according to ARK's news release.

"I think this region of the world is going to burgeon, this region of our country is going to burgeon because of its focus on innovation," she added.

Wood also added that St. Petersburg is "incredible" from a quality of life perspective.