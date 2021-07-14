Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Citigroup Beats Analysts' Estimates for Profit, Helped by $1.1 Billion Boost From Loans

By Hugh Son, CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Citigroup posted second-quarter results that benefited from a $1.1 billion boost from releasing reserves set aside for loan losses.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Here's how the bank did:

Money Report

Markets 11 mins ago

Cryptocurrencies Don't Yet Pose a Threat to Financial Stability, Bank of England's Cunliffe Says

Markets 13 mins ago

Wells Fargo Profit Tops Expectations With Boost From Release of Money Set Aside for Loan Losses

Earnings: $2.85 a share, topping the $1.96 estimate of analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Revenue: $17.47 billion, edging out the $17.2 billion estimate.

While the bank managed to top expectations for revenue, the figure declined 12% from a year earlier, driven by lower results in fixed income trading, falling credit card loans and dropping interest rates.

Jane Fraser, who officially became CEO in February, announced in April that Citigroup was exiting retail operations in 13 countries outside the U.S. to improve returns.

Now, analysts wonder what else Fraser has planned for her strategic revamp of Citigroup, the third biggest U.S. bank by assets.

Like the rest of the industry, Citigroup is expected to release some of the money it had previously set aside for anticipated defaults tied to the coronavirus pandemic. The firm may also benefit from strong Wall Street advisory activity in the quarter.

Shares of Citigroup have climbed 11% this year, compared with the 26% advance of the KBW Bank Index.

On Tuesday, JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs each posted results that beat expectations, helped by strong revenue from Wall Street advisory activities.  

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV. 
Sign up to start a free trial today.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusinvestingInvestment strategywall streetBanks
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us