Cramer's Lightning Round: Caterpillar is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Caterpillar: "...The stock is not priced for any sort of great growth, and yet I think that because of all the infrastructure money that's coming, 2024 is going to be a good year. I reiterate, buy."

Abercrombie: "Fran Horowitz is real smart...I have missed A&F because I've been so fearful of that kind of, that age group apparel, but it's a winner, what can I say."

Exxon: "I think Exxon continues to go higher, I like the stock...it has room to grow, and it's doing quite well as a company."

Ardelyx: "Speculative stock...I don't know, I mean, not with my money."

American Water: "American Water is the kind of stock that I like...It's just a very good company that's being caught up in the maelstrom of higher rates."

Fubo: "No, that one's too speculative...It's just not good enough, I don't want you to put your money in them."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Caterpillar.

