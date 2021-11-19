Cramer's Lightning Round: I'd Rather Own Crypto Directly Instead of Marathon Digital

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Desktop Metal: "OK now listen. This is really important: This is pure spec on 3D, but I happen to like it more than [3D Systems Corporation]. Why? Because it's only a couple of bucks. Now, you can lose the whole thing, remember that. But I like the fact that it's a pure spec. If you approach it that way, you're in good shape."

Marathon Digital: "Well, remember we're just playing crypto. I'd rather just own crypto. I've always been candid, I own Ethereum. It's been good to me. But how do I know that it goes up and why do I know? I don't know."

AerSale: "It's an aviation thing. I mean, what's the matter with owning Boeing? Boeing is owned by my charitable trust. We talk about it all the time. The stock got clobbered today. That's the opportunity. That's where I would go."

Joby Aviation: "Man, it's SPAC city here. ... No, if you want a SPAC in that line, I'll give you Blade. I think Blade is an inexpensive stock. I like them."

CuriosityStream: "These entertainment companies, they're all down right now. If you want to own an entertainment I actually like, it's Disney. Boy, that's the most hated stock in the omniverse, but that's OK. I'm sticking with it."

Vuzix Corp.: "It's a spec, spec, spec. I think people are thinking that it's a guarantee. If you want to speculate in that business, I'm OK with it, but other than that, no thank you."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Boeing and Disney.

