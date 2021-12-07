Cramer's Lightning Round: Illumina and SoFi Are Buys

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SoFi Technologies: "[CEO] Anthony Noto is doing a very good job there. Frankly, they did a secondary. It crushed the stock. You know, the stock popped. People felt like they got hurt by it when the secondary occurred, and now I think it's bottomed."

American Outdoor Brands: "I know it's a gun play, but they've got all these other brands that we really like. They're kind of an amalgam of brands. I don't know. I don't think it's that bad a story down here. I don't like to speculate ahead of the quarter, but they've got a lot of great brands."

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings: "This is a tough one because we know that that last quarter was quite weak, and [JPMorgan retail analyst Matthew Boss] is reacting I believe — I have not spoken to him about Ollie's — to what was a quarter that was not up to snuff with many other companies having great quarters. ... This is a very tough market. If it's good, it doesn't go up. If it's bad, then look out."

Illumina: "Look, Illumina is a fantastic company. I'm not just saying that because we know [Dr. Scott Gottlieb] is on the board. Illumina is a winner. They made a fantastic acquisition. They are gene sequencer parts. ... I would buy the stock."

