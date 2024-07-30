Cramer's Lightning Round: Lowe's is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Borr Drilling: "...I always go with the best, and the best is SLB."

Blackstone: "...They have a lot of great companies in house that are going to do very well...I like Blackstone."

Dexcom: "I was mystified and surprised at that conference call, which was absolutely terrible...I think Abbott is a better play."

Edwards Lifesciences: "You want to swap over to Boston Scientific."

Lowe's: "Lowe's is the kind of stock that you should be buying right here, right now ahead of the rate cut cycle, and I would pick some up tomorrow."

Joby Aviation: "...Just sell it."

Marvell Technology: "They're two different things. Marvell the stock is probably being hurt, but Marvell the company, Matt Murphy is doing a terrific job. I actually would own the stock."

