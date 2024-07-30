Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Lowe's is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Borr Drilling: "...I always go with the best, and the best is SLB."

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Blackstone: "...They have a lot of great companies in house that are going to do very well...I like Blackstone."

Dexcom: "I was mystified and surprised at that conference call, which was absolutely terrible...I think Abbott is a better play."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Edwards Lifesciences: "You want to swap over to Boston Scientific."

Lowe's: "Lowe's is the kind of stock that you should be buying right here, right now ahead of the rate cut cycle, and I would pick some up tomorrow."

Joby Aviation: "...Just sell it."

Money Report

news 31 mins ago

Samsung second-quarter operating profit soars 1,458% as AI demand remains strong; results top estimates

news 49 mins ago

Asia markets are mixed open ahead of Bank of Japan rate decision, China business activity data

Marvell Technology: "They're two different things. Marvell the stock is probably being hurt, but Marvell the company, Matt Murphy is doing a terrific job. I actually would own the stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Abbott Laboratories.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us