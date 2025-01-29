Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Critical chip firm ASML posts quarterly bookings surge on heated AI demand

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

A logo on the exterior of the ASML Holding NV headquarters in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024.
Peter Boer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML on Wednesday reported better-than-expected net sales and profit results for the fourth quarter.

Here's how ASML did versus LSEG consensus estimates for the fourth quarter:

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

  • Net sales: 9.26 billion euros versus 9.07 billion euros expected.
  • Net profit: 2.69 billion euros versus 2.64 billion euros expected.

ASML said that net bookings, a key indicator of order demand, came in at 7.09 billion euros.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

That was up 169% from the 2.63 billion euros ASML reported in the third quarter, and exceeded the 3.99 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Visible Alpha, according to Reuters.

ASML suffered losses during a global tech sell-off earlier in the week after the rollout of Chinese startup DeepSeek's low-cost AI language model.

The move triggered questions over eyewatering spending from the likes of OpenAI and Microsoft on Nvidia graphics processing units, which are needed to train and run the most advanced AI models.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

European markets head for mixed open as tech jitters ease; Fed decision ahead

Elon Musk 4 hours ago

Tesla investors want Elon Musk to answer questions about ‘salute,' role in Trump White House

A would hit demand for ASML's high-precision extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines, which are used to print the most advanced microchips.

This breaking news story is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us