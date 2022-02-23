Cyberattack Hits Ukrainian Banks and Government Websites

Several Ukrainian government websites were offline on Wednesday as a result of a mass distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, a Ukrainian official said.

A DDoS attack is when a hacker floods a victim's network or server with traffic so that others are unable to access it.

The source of the attack is not yet confirmed but the outages come as Russia has positioned troops to be able to invade Ukraine.

Several Ukrainian government websites were offline on Wednesday as a result of a mass distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, Mykhailo Fedorov, the head of Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation said in his Telegram channel.

The attack, which also impacted some banks, began around 4 p.m. local time, according to Fedorov. He didn't say which banks were attacked or what the extent of the damage was.

Websites for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet of Ministers and Parliament (Rada) were among those down as of Wednesday morning Eastern Time. The government sites were offline as officials attempted to switch traffic elsewhere to minimize damage, he said.

The source of the attack is not yet confirmed but the outages come as Russia continues to accumulate troops around Ukraine's borders. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said Russia has begun "an invasion," after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two pro-Russian breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, and announced sanctions on Russian banks, the country's sovereign debt and several individuals close to the Russian government.

Ukraine reported a separate attack last week that took down four government websites, according to NBC News. Around the same time, Ukraine's Cyber Police said many residents had received text messages saying that ATMs in the country did not work, though it was unclear if any ATMs were actually affected, NBC News reported.

Russia denied responsibility for last week's attack on the Ukrainian government websites.

