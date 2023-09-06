Disney+ cuts price to $2 in limited-time offer—find out if you're eligible

Disney+ is getting more expensive, but new members can still score a great deal.

For the next two weeks, the popular streaming service is offering three months of its ad-supported tier for $1.99 per month.

The "Blockbuster September" promotion is available from Sept. 6 until Sept. 20, and can be secured by new and returning subscribers. That means if you are currently enrolled in Disney+, you won't be able to take advantage of the deal.

After the three months are up, the subscription will auto-renew at the full price of $7.99 per month. Over the course of promotion the savings amount to $18.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The timing of the promotion coincides with the streaming release of Disney's "The Little Mermaid" remake, as well as the upcoming streaming release of Pixar's "Elemental" on Sept. 13.

The discount comes as Disney+ is gearing up to get more expensive. Disney CEO Bob Iger announced last month that Disney+ would be raising its prices in October.

The new rate for the ad-free tier will be increasing from $10.99 to $13.99 — a 27% hike.

CNBC reported last month that Disney's goal is to get more users on its ad-supported services. The company also introduced a Disney+ and Hulu combo bundle for $19.99 per month, while leaving the $9.99 per month price of its existing Disney+ and Hulu bundle with ads untouched.

DON'T MISS: Want to be smarter and more successful with your money, work & life? Sign up for our new newsletter!

Get CNBC's free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing, which distills the billionaire's No. 1 best piece of advice for regular investors, do's and don'ts, and three key investing principles into a clear and simple guidebook.