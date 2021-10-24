Dow Futures Fall Slightly After the Blue-Chip Average Notches Third Winning Week in a Row

Stock futures edged lower in overnight trading Sunday after the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its third positive week in a row at a record high.

Dow futures dipped 50 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both fell about 0.1%.

Wall Street is coming off a winning week on the back of strong corporate earnings. The blue-chip Dow gained more than 1% last week and closed Friday at a record. The S&P 500 rallied 1.7% last week, also posting its third straight positive week and hitting an all-time high Friday.

Of the 117 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported earnings to date, 84% posted numbers that beat expectations, according to Refinitiv. S&P 500 companies are expected to grow profit by about 35% in the third quarter.

"Rising tide of earnings is lifting all the boats and adding fuel to the bull market fire," said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network. "The 3Q earnings season is off to a strong start despite concerns about supply bottlenecks and labor shortages."

Some of the biggest technology companies are slated to report earnings this week, including Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Apple. A third of the Dow companies also is set to release quarterly results this week, including Caterpillar, Coca-Cola, Boeing and McDonald's.

Major averages have all registered solid gains for October. The Dow and the S&P 500 are both up more than 5%, while the Nasdaq Composite has climbed 4.4% month to date.

Leading the October rally in the broader market has been the energy sector, which is up 11% this month. Industrials, real estate, materials and financials have all popped at least 7% over the same period.

"Transports, consumer discretionary, and large-cap tech have led the market higher these past two weeks, signaling that growth worries around supply chain constraints are beginning to fade," said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest.