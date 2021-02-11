Money Report

Europe Politics

European Markets Fall; UK Economy Falls to Record 9.9% Slump in 2020

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Mike Kemp | In Pictures | Getty Images
European stocks retreated slightly on Friday, as investors monitor a fresh batch of economic data and the gathering pace of vaccinations against Covid-19.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.4% in early trade, with basic resources shedding 1.3% to lead losses while tech stocks bucked the downward trend to edge 0.3% higher.

It comes amid muted trade in Asia Pacific due to the Lunar New Year holiday. Markets in China and most of southeast Asia are closed on Friday. China's stock and bond markets, foreign exchange and commodity futures markets will remain closed through to Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia and Japan slipped into negative territory. Australian stocks were down 0.6%, while shares in Tokyo edged 0.1% lower.

Stateside, futures tied to the major U.S. equity benchmarks dipped in overnight trading as Wall Street appeared on course to close the week with modest gains. The major averages have climbed to record levels, though a strong rally seen in early February seems to have taken a breather.

Back in Europe, official figures published Friday showed the U.K. economy slumped 9.9% in 2020, posting its biggest annual fall in output since modern records began.

In the final three months of 2020, however, the U.K.'s GDP (gross domestic product) rose 1%, as the country once again imposed nationwide lockdown measures to curb the spread of Covid infections.

Russia's central bank will announce its latest interest rate decision slightly later in the session, and is widely expected to maintain lending rates at record low levels.

Earnings continue to drive individual share price movement, with French lottery company FDJ adding 5.9% to lead the Stoxx 600 in early trade after its full-year results.

Dutch bank ING Groep and Swedish metals and mining company Boliden both climbed by more than 4% after strong fourth-quarter earnings.

At the bottom of the European blue-chip index, French oil storage and distribution company Rubis fell more than 5% after its earnings report.

