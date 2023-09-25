Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to debate Gov. Gavin Newsom of California on Fox News

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom are set to participate in a Fox News debate.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom are set to debate on Fox News in November in what is being billed as a clash of America's two dominant and starkly divided political philosophies.

The 90-minute debate on Nov. 30 will be moderated by conservative Fox host Sean Hannity at a yet-to-be-determined location in Georgia, Fox News said in a press release.

"I'm looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American," Hannity said in that release.

DeSantis is badly trailing former President Donald Trump in polls of 2024 Republican presidential nomination contenders.

His agreement to debate Newsom is highly unusual.

DeSantis not only does not have the GOP nomination remotely secured, but Newsom is not even running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

President Joe Biden, who is seeking that nomination, is well ahead of his only well-known challenger, Robert Kennedy Jr., in polls for that contest.

DeSantis, in a post on X on the heels of the Newsom debate announcement, wrote, "Decline is a choice and success is attainable."

"As President, I will lead America's revival," DeSantis wrote. "I look forward to the opportunity to debate Gavin Newsom over our very different visions for the future of our country."

DeSantis is due to participate in the second Republican presidential primary debate Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

Trump for the second time this election cycle is skipping the GOP debate.

He instead plans to travel to Detroit, the epicenter of historic strikes by thousands of auto workers, to deliver a speech to current and former union members, his campaign said.

DeSantis, once seen as former Trump's biggest threat for the 2024 nomination, is sliding backward into a pack of more than a half-dozen other Republican contenders, poll show.

In New Hampshire, the crucial first-in-the-nation primary state, a recent survey shows DeSantis losing ground as some of his rivals, including former United Nations Amb. Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, pick up steam.

The Trump campaign, which has aggressively targeted DeSantis, has set a "kiss of death" countdown clock for the governor's campaign that is due to run out on Oct. 23.

The countdown reflects a dire statement on Aug. 24 by Jeff Roe, the chief strategist of a super PAC closely backing DeSantis' campaign, who reportedly told donors that day that the governor needed to beat Trump in "the next 60 days."