Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Here's How Covid-19 Transitions From a Pandemic to Endemic

By Noah Higgins-Dunn, CNBC

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

It's been two years since Covid-19 crept across the globe, battered the U.S. economy and wreaked havoc on health-care systems unprepared to defend themselves against the novel pathogen.

Now, as the latest wave of infections driven by the fast-spreading omicron variant rapidly subsides, many are beginning to question: Is Covid-19 becoming endemic?

"There's a high probability we're moving into an endemic setting," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told CNBC's 'Squawk Box' in late February.

But what does it mean when a virus like Covid-19 becomes endemic? That can be unclear—even among global health experts.

"We're going from the acute phase, the emergency phase, to a chronic phase where we're going to have to look at long term sustained means of continuing to combat Covid-19," World Health Organization spokesperson Margaret Harris told CNBC in an interview.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration recently unveiled a 96-page national preparedness plan it thinks will serve as a roadmap to return the nation to more normal routines. The White House's pandemic playbook is already facing hurdles on Capitol Hill.

Lawmakers in Congress dropped additional Covid funding in their latest $1.5 trillion spending bill. The aid is critical for ensuring future supply of booster doses, antiviral pills, tests and more, according to administration officials.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

politics 11 mins ago

Russia Backs Down on Demands in Iran Nuclear Deal Talks, Making Revival of 2015 Pact Imminent

personal finance 37 mins ago

The IRS Has Delivered More Than 45 Million Tax Refunds. This Is the Average Payment

Watch the video above to find out what it means when a virus like Covid-19 becomes endemic, and how the U.S. is trying to forge its post-pandemic future.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Joe BidenUnited StatesWhite House
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us