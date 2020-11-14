Here's How Much Thanksgiving Turkeys Cost at 17 Major Grocery Chains This Year

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, grocery chains nationwide are running sales and specials on many of the key ingredients for the annual feast, including turkeys.

Overall, Americans consume about 40 million turkeys each Thanksgiving, according to the National Turkey Federation (the organization is also responsible for raising the birds for the White House's tradition of pardoning a turkey). While this year may be different amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many Americans are still planning to sit down to a turkey dinner.

If you want the most options, go shopping as early as possible, says Phil Lempert, food industry analyst and editor of SupermarketGuru. That's especially true if you're looking for a smaller turkey this year. "Keep in mind that it takes about five months for a turkey to grow to be 20, 22 pounds, which is the typical turkey size," Lermpert says. Because of that timeframe, many of the turkeys shipped to stores may be larger than what the average consumer is looking to buy this year.

To help shoppers compare prices at home (and reduce the need to visit multiple stores) CNBC Make It compiled a list of prices from 17 national and large regional grocery chains based on their weekly advertisements and online shopping options as of Nov. 12, 2020. Individual store prices and options, however, may vary.

Here's how turkey prices stack up.

Albertsons

Locations: operates as Albertsons and a number of other brands, including Acme, Safeway and Vons in 35 states and the District of Columbia

Turkey prices:

$0.89 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium all-natural turkeys

Aldi

Locations: 1,900 U.S. stores in 36 states

Turkey prices:

$0.69 per pound for Shady Brook frozen young turkeys (where available)

$0.87 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium all-natural turkeys

BJ's Wholesale Club

Locations: 219 clubs in 17 states

Turkey prices:

$0.89 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium young turkeys (free fresh or frozen turkey with coupon and purchase of four qualifying items)

$2.29 per pound for frozen Butterball turkey breast

Costco

Locations: 556 stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico

Turkey prices:

$0.99 per pound for fresh, whole Butterball all-natural turkeys (typically 16 to 24 pounds)

$2.99 per pound for fresh, whole organic turkeys (Prices verified by the Krazy Coupon Lady website)

Food Lion

Locations: more than 1,000 stores in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia

Turkey prices:

$0.29 to $0.39 per pound for frozen, whole turkeys (with minimum purchase of $35 and MVP card)

$0.99 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium all-natural turkeys

$1.49 per pound for frozen turkey breast

Giant Eagle

Locations: 410 stores across Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia

Turkey prices:

$0.49 to $0.69 per pound for Giant Eagle frozen turkeys (with Giant Eagle Advantage card)

$0.99 per pound for Honeysuckle frozen turkeys

$1.69 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball turkeys

$1.99 per pound for frozen, whole Nature's Basket all-natural antibiotic-free turkeys

$1.99 per pound for frozen, bone-in Honeysuckle White turkey breast

$3.19 per pound for frozen, bone-in Butterball turkey breast

Kroger

Locations: Close to 2,800 stores in 35 states

Turkey prices:

$0.37 per pound for frozen turkeys, with membership card (Now through Nov. 17, if you spend $125, you get a turkey for free.)

$0.29 per pound for frozen, whole Kroger Tender & Juicy young turkeys

$1.09 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium turkeys (typically 10 to 14 pounds)

$1.59 per pound for frozen, whole Honeysuckle White young turkey breast (typically 3 to 8 pounds)

Lidl

Locations: more than 100 stores in nine states across the East Coast

Turkey prices:

$0.87 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium, all-natural young turkeys (typically 13 to 18 pounds)

Meijer

Locations: 256 stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin

Turkey prices:

$0.31 per found for Meijer frozen Grade A turkeys with Mperks (otherwise $0.39 per pound)

$0.79 per pound for frozen, whole Honeysuckle White young turkeys

$0.99 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium young turkeys

Publix

Locations: more than 1,200 stores across seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

Turkey prices:

$0.49 per pound for frozen, whole Publix Broad-Breasted, USDA Grade A turkeys (typically 10 to 24 pounds)

Sam's Club

Locations: almost 600 clubs across the U.S. and Puerto Rico

Turkey prices:

$1.19 per pound for fresh, whole Member's Mark all-natural young turkeys

$1.98 per pound for fully-cooked, whole Member's Mark oven-roasted turkeys

Sprouts Farmers Market

Locations: 350 stores in 23 states

Turkey prices:

$1.69 per pound for fresh, whole Butcher Shop all-natural antibiotic-free turkeys

$2.99 per pound for fresh, whole Butcher Shop organic antibiotic-free turkeys

$4.99 per pound for fresh Butcher Shop antibiotic-free half turkey breast

Target

Locations: 1,900 stores nationwide

Turkey prices:

$0.79 per pound for frozen, whole Good & Gather premium turkeys

$0.99 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball turkeys (typically 13 to 26 pounds)

Trader Joe's

Locations: more than 450 stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia

Turkey prices:

$1.99 per pound for fresh, whole Trader Joe's all-natural, brined young turkeys

$2.99 per pound for fresh, whole Trader Joe's Glatt Kosher turkeys

$3.49 per pound for fresh, whole Trader Joe's organic free-range young turkeys

Walmart

Locations: more than 4,700 stores nationwide

Turkey prices:

$0.68 per pound for frozen, whole Shady Brook, Honeysuckle White and Jennie-O brands of young turkeys

$0.98 per pound for Butterball frozen, premium all-natural young turkeys

$1.28 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball Farm-to-Family no-antibiotics young turkeys

$1.68 per pound for frozen Honeysuckle White bone-in turkey breast

Wegmans

Locations: more than 100 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts and North Carolina

Turkey prices:

$0.49 per pound for frozen, whole Shady Brook Farm turkeys

$1.59 per pound for frozen, whole Butterball premium young turkeys

$2.19 per pound for frozen, whole Honest Turkey by Honeysuckle White (antibiotic-free, no added hormones or steroids)

$3.49 per pound for fresh Wegmans turkey breast

Whole Foods

Locations: more than 500 stores in the U.S., Canada and United Kingdom

Turkey prices:

$2.49 per pound for never-frozen Whole Foods animal welfare certified turkeys ($1.99 for Amazon Prime members)

$3.49 per pound for never-frozen Whole Foods organic animal welfare certified turkeys ($2.99 for Prime members)

