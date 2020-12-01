Holiday Jobs Are Down This Year. But Not at These 5 Businesses

- U.S. companies posted nearly 20% fewer holiday season positions in September and October of this year than during those months in 2019, according to online jobs marketplace ZipRecruiter.
- Yet the trend doesn't hold everywhere.
- These five companies have thousands of openings.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are doing much less hiring for the holidays than usual.
Money Report
But the trend doesn't hold everywhere.
Here are the five companies doing the most hiring for the holidays on ZipRecruiter's website.
1. Amazon
Openings: 63,433
Sample position: Warehouse team manager
2. Intuit
Openings: 12,667
Sample position: Remote tax expert
3. Target
Openings: 6,012
Sample position: Cashier
4. Walmart
Openings: 5,524
Sample position: Distribution center team member
5. Lowe's
Openings: 4,590
Sample position: Receiver/stocker