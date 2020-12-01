Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Holiday Jobs Are Down This Year. But Not at These 5 Businesses

By Annie Nova, CNBC

Mark Makela | Reuters
  • U.S. companies posted nearly 20% fewer holiday season positions in September and October of this year than during those months in 2019, according to online jobs marketplace ZipRecruiter.
  • Yet the trend doesn't hold everywhere.
  • These five companies have thousands of openings.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, businesses are doing much less hiring for the holidays than usual.

U.S. companies posted nearly 20% fewer holiday season positions in September and October this year than during those months in 2019, according to online jobs marketplace ZipRecruiter.

But the trend doesn't hold everywhere.

Here are the five companies doing the most hiring for the holidays on ZipRecruiter's website.

1. Amazon

Openings: 63,433

Sample position: Warehouse team manager

An Amazon fulfillment center in Frankenthal, Germany.
Thorsten Wagner | Bloomberg | Getty Images
2. Intuit

Openings: 12,667

Sample position: Remote tax expert

Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

3. Target

Openings: 6,012

Sample position: Cashier

Getty Images

4. Walmart

Openings: 5,524

Sample position: Distribution center team member

A Walmart store in North Brunswick, New Jersey.
Eduardo Munoz | Reuters
5. Lowe's

Openings: 4,590

Sample position: Receiver/stocker

A Lowe's hardware store in Philadelphia.
Mark Makela | Reuters
