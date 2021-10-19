Money Report

politics

Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas Tests Positive for Covid, Is Experiencing Mild Symptoms

By Christina Wilkie, CNBC

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.
  • A department spokeswoman said Mayorkas is experiencing mild symptoms, and that he will isolate and continue to work from home.
  • On Saturday, Mayorkas joined President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and others at the National Police Officers' Memorial Service, an outdoor event during which both Biden and Mayorkas removed their masks.

WASHINGTON -- Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to a statement from a DHS spokeswoman to NBC News.

"Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols," the statement said.

"Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion; he is fully vaccinated and will isolate and work at home per CDC protocols and medical advice. Contact tracing is underway."

On Saturday, Oct. 16. Mayorkas joined President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and other high-ranking officials at the annual National Police Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, alongside leaders from across the Federal Government, including President Joe Biden, attends the Annual National Police Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, October 16, 2021.
Benjamin Applebaum | Department of Homeland Security
Mayorkas can be seen in photos from the outdoor event standing just a few feet from the president, while neither he nor Biden are wearing masks.

The day before the Capitol event, Mayorkas attended the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Valor Memorial and Wreath Laying Ceremony, honoring CBP officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. 

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

