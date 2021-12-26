Money Report

Asia-Pacific Stocks Muted as Multiple Regional Markets Are Closed for Christmas Holidays

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares in Asia were little changed in Monday morning trade.
  • China's industrial profit data for November is set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
  • Major markets in Asia-Pacific such as Australia and Hong Kong are closed for the Christmas holidays.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were muted in Monday morning trade, with multiple major markets in the region closed for holidays.

The Nikkei 225 traded flat while the Topix index shed 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi edged above the flatline.

Looking ahead, China's industrial profit data for November is set to be out at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Major markets in Asia-Pacific such as Australia and Hong Kong are closed for the Christmas holidays.

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.087 after recently declining from above 96.3.

The Japanese yen traded at 114.36 per dollar, weaker than levels below 114 seen against the greenback last week. The Australian dollar was at $0.7232 after rising from below $0.72 in the previous trading week.

Oil prices were mixed in the morning of Asia trading hours on Monday, with international benchmark Brent crude futures down 0.29% to $76.36 per barrel. U.S. crude futures shed 0.76% to $73.23 per barrel.

