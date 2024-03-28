Japan and China stocks rise, while most Asia-Pacific markets are closed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan and China stocks rose Friday, while most markets in the Asia-Pacific region stay shut for a public holiday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.44%, after falling about 1.5% in the previous session. The broader Topix rose 0.41% following declines of 1.7%.

The Japanese yen will be closely watched during the session amid speculation of a possible intervention after the currency recently hit 34-year lows against the U.S. dollar at 151.97. It last traded at 151.38 against the greenback.

China's CSI 300 index rose 0.3% at the open.

South Korea's Kospi was flat, while the smaller-cap Kosdaq shed 0.28%.

Hong Kong, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand were among the major Asia-Pacific markets shut for the Good Friday holiday.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index clocked its best first-quarter performance in five years.

The index ended Thursday 0.11% higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.12%. Both indexes closed at record highs. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.12%.

Japan won't rule out any steps in response to volatile currency moves, finance minister says

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said the government will not rule out any measures in response to volatility in the yen, according to Reuters.

The latest statement joins a chorus of Japanese officials who have expressed their views on the weakening yen, which has prompted market speculation of potential currency intervention.

The Japanese yen fell to its weakest level in 34 years at 151.97 on Wednesday.

Overall Tokyo inflation rises 2.6% in March

The overall consumer price index for Tokyo rose 2.6% in March year-on-year, official data showed. Inflation in Japan's capital city remained above the Bank of Japan's target of 2%.

Tokyo's core CPI, which excludes fresh food but includes oil products, rose 2.4% year-over-year, in line with a 2.4% rise predicted in a Reuters poll of economists.

Consumer prices minus food and energy rose 2.9% year-on-year in March, after a 3.1% rise in February.

The Japanese yen traded at 151.35 against the U.S. dollar. The currency recently hit 34-year lows against the greenback at 151.97.

South Korea February retail sales mark biggest drop in 7 months; industrial output rises

Official data showed South Korea's retail sales dropped in February, while industrial production rose.

Retail sales fell 3.1% from the prior month, the biggest fall since July. This follows a 1% rise in January.

February industrial production index rose 3.1% on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the fastest rise since August. This comes after a 1.5% fall in January.

South Korea stocks were subdued in early trading on Friday.

S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average close at a fresh record

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a fresh record on Thursday.

The broader market index rose 0.11% to settle at 5,254.35, cinching its best first-quarter since 2019. The 30-stock Dow rose 47.29 points, or 0.12% and settled at 39,807.37, bringing it a hair's breadth away from the 40,000 level. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, on the other hand, slipped 0.12% to finish at 16,379.46.

Oil prices rise more than $1, on pace for third monthly gain

Oil prices rose more than $1 on Thursday and are on track for a third monthly gain.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May gained $1.82, or 2.24%, to settle at $83.17 a barrel. The Brent contract for May, which expired Thursday, added $1.39, or 1.61%, to settle at $87.48 a barrel.

U.S. crude has risen 6.27% for the month while the global benchmark is up 4.62%.

Prices are rising on strong demand and lower supply. Morgan Stanley forecast a 400,000 barrels per day deficit in the second quarter and an 800,000 barrels per day deficit in the third quarter.

Retail investors show strongest buying impulse in over a year, JPMorgan says

Retail investors piled into stocks as the end of the first quarter neared, snapping up $3.5 billion in equities this past week, according to JPMorgan.

"At the single stock level, retail traders showed the strongest buying impulse in over a year," Peng Cheng, the firm's head of big data and artificial intelligence strategies, wrote in a note Wednesday.

"They reversed their previous bearish stance and bought NVDA aggressively (+$1.2B)," he added.

Nvidia, Tesla and Advanced Micro Devices received the largest retail inflows.

Energy stocks led S&P 500 higher in March

All sectors in the S&P 500 are set to end March in positive territory.

Energy stocks were the clear outperformer this month for the S&P 500. The sector, up nearly 10% this month, was next followed by the materials and utilities sectors, having respectively gained 6% and 5.9%.

The worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 was consumer discretionary names, down nearly 1% this month.

— Lisa Kailai Han