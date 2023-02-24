Key Fed Inflation Measure Rose 0.6% in January, More Than Expected

The core personal consumption expenditures price index increased 0.6% for the month, and was up 4.7% from a year ago.

Headline inflation increased 0.6% and 5.4% respectively. All the numbers were higher than estimates.

The numbers suggest inflation accelerated to start the new year, putting the Fed in a position where it likely will continue to raise interest rates.

A measure the Federal Reserve watches closely to gauge inflation rose more than expected in January, indicating the central bank has more work to do to bring down prices.

The personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy increased 0.6% for the month, and was up 4.7% from a year ago, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Wall Street had been expecting respective readings of 0.5% and 4.4%.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Including the volatile food and energy components, headline inflation increased 0.6% and 5.4% respectively.

Markets fell following the report, with futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average off more than 300 points.

Consumer spending also rose more than expected as prices increased, jumping 1.8% for the month vs. the estimate for 1.4%. Personal income increased 1.4%, higher than the 1.2% estimate. The personal saving rate also was up, rising to 4.7%.

All of the numbers suggest inflation accelerated to start the new year, putting the Fed in a position where it likely will continue to raise interest rates. The central bank has pushed benchmark rates up by 4.5 percentage points since March 2022 as inflation hit its highest level in some 41 years.

The Fed follows the PCE measures more closely than it does some of the other inflation metrics because the index adjusts for consumer spending habits, such as substituting lower-priced goods for more expensive ones. That provides a more accurate view of the cost of living.

Policymakers tend to focus more on core inflation as they believe it provides a better long-run view of inflation, though the Fed officially tracks headline PCE.

Much of January's inflation surge came from a 2% rise in energy prices, according to Friday's report. Food prices increased 0.4%. Goods and services both rose 0.6%.

On an annual basis, food prices rose 11.1%, while energy was up 9.6%.

Earlier Friday, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester noted in a CNBC interview that there has been some progress made but "the level of inflation is still too high."

A nonvoting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, Mester has been pushing for more aggressive increases. She said she's not sure if she'll again advocate for a half percentage point boost at the March FOMC meeting.

In the wake of Friday's data, market pricing increased for the likelihood of a half-point, or 50 basis point, increase next month, to about 33%, according to CME Group data.