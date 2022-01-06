Luxury Carmaker Bentley Reports a Second Consecutive Year of Record Sales as Other Automakers Struggle

Bentley reported sales of 14,659 vehicles last year, a 31% increase over the company's previous sales record of 11,206 cars and SUVs in 2020.

Bentley attributed the record sales to new models, including hybrids, as well as the company's "Beyond 100" business plan to pivot the famed carmaker to be fully electric by 2030.

Bentley Motors sold a record number of its luxury sedans and SUVs last year as much of the mainstream automotive industry struggled with supply chain issues, the 102-year-old carmaker said Thursday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Volkswagen-owned company reported sales of 14,659 vehicles last year, a 31% increase over the company's previous sales record of 11,206 cars and SUVs in 2020.

Bentley attributed the sales success to new models, including hybrids, as well as the company's "Beyond 100" business plan that includes transitioning the famed carmaker to be fully electric by 2030.

"2021 was yet another year of unpredictability though I am delighted to be able to confirm that we overcame significant headwinds, and deliver a breakthrough in our sales performance," Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a release. "This is our second record sales year in the successive years and is a positive sign of our brand strength, operational excellence, strong global demand and affirmation of our strategic priorities."

Sales in the Americas rose by 39% and remained Bentley's top market in 2021, while sales in China increased 40%. Sales in other markets such as Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and the Middle East also increased.

Bentley sells some of the most expensive and rare cars in the world. Its entry-level SUV, the Bentayga, starts at more than $180,000, while its exclusive "coachbuilt" models such as the Mulliner Bacalar sell for $2 million.

Bentley's record sales occurred while much of the global automotive industry struggled with supply chain issues. Most notably, an ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips.