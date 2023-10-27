Missy Elliott donates $50,000 to Virginia housing organization—it was enough to pay for 26 families' past-due rents

Missy Elliott is celebrating her lifetime of success by paying it forward in her home state of Virginia.

Last year, October 17 was declared "Missy Elliott Day" in the state. To celebrate the first anniversary of the holiday, Elliott donated $50,000 to the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

During a ceremony earlier this month, PRHA executive director Alisa Winston said the money would be used to pay the past-due rents of 26 families, according to The Virginian Pilot.

The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Portsmouth, VA is $1,199, according to Zumper. This is a 20% increase compared to the previous year.

The 52-year-old rapper said she wanted "Missy Elliott Day" to be about doing something good for others, rather than a celebration of her.

"I wanted to give back and let that be the celebration of Missy Elliott, just to show that I love everybody out here," she said.

The Portsmouth native added that no matter where she travels, her hometown is always close to her heart.

"Just know that P-town is with me no matter where I go," Elliott said. "I love my city. I love my state. I love everything about it. Everything about Missy comes from here."

Representatives for Missy Elliott and the PRHA did not immediately respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.

