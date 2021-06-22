Morgan Stanley Will Bar Workers Without Covid Vaccinations From Most New York Offices Beginning July 12

Employees who are not fully vaccinated will have to continue working remotely, the company told workers Tuesday.

The move, which will allow Morgan Stanley to lift mask and physical distancing requirements in its offices, follows similar actions by other financial giants.

All Morgan Stanley staff in the New York metropolitan area are also now required to attest to their coronavirus vaccination status by July 1.

Morgan Stanley on Tuesday told its staff that workers and clients who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will be barred from returning to New York City and Westchester County offices with a large employee presence beginning July 12, CNBC has confirmed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

All Morgan Stanley staff in the New York metropolitan area are also now required to attest to their coronavirus vaccination status by July 1.

Employees who are not fully vaccinated will have to continue working remotely, the company told workers Tuesday.

The move, which will allow Morgan Stanley to lift mask and physical distancing requirements in its offices, follows similar actions by other financial giants.

Blackstone said last month that U.S. workers in investment divisions could return to their offices full-time on June 7 if they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Goldman Sachs sent employees a memo early this month requiring them to disclose their vaccination status.

Morgan Stanley previously had only required employees certain areas of the company to be fully vaccinated to return to their offices.

The Financial Times, citing a company memo, first reported Tuesday that Morgan Stanley would require employees, clients and visitors in the New York area to attest to being fully vaccinated in order to enter company workspaces in New York City and Westchester County.