investing

Only 29% of Americans Use a Financial Advisor. Here's How to Know If You Make Enough Money to Need an Expert

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Asking for help can be difficult.

Around 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor, according to research from Northwestern Mutual's Planning and Progress 2020 study.

Understanding the different types of advisors and how they charge should be your first step when looking for help with financial planning, said Delano Saporu, founder of New Streets Advisors Group.

Check out this video to see Saporu's explanation on how the industry works, what experts charge and how to know when you can use help.

