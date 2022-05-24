Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and Intuit

By Sarah Min, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

Nordstrom — Shares jumped 7% after the retailer surpassed earnings expectations and raised its full-year outlook. Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom said the company has experienced a surge in demand from shoppers refreshing their closets for "long-awaited occasions."

Urban Outfitters — Shares initially dropped 1.7% after the retailer reported an earnings miss. Urban Outfitters' CEO said rising costs offset revenues. The company earned 33 cents per share on revenues of $1.05 billion, according to FactSet. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 42 cents per share on revenues of $1.068 billion.

Intuit — Shares popped 3% after the financial software company topped earnings expectations. Intuit reported revenues of $5.6 billion, as compared with consensus estimates of $5.514 billion from Refinitiv.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us