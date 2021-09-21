Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After the Bell: Stitch Fix, Hyatt Hotels, FedEx and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

FedEx – Shares of the shipping company fell nearly 4% after FedEx reported quarterly results. The company reported a slight beat on revenue, but earnings of $4.37 per share came in 54 cents below analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv. The company cited labor availability, higher wages and transportation expenses for the quarterly results.

Stitch Fix – The digital styling service soared by more than 15% after reporting strong quarterly earnings of 19 cents per share, compared to the loss Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv forecasted of 13 cents per share. It also beat on revenue, recording $571.2 million compared to the expected $548 million, and cited outsized growth in its women's and kids' categories.

Adobe – Software company Adobe also reported earnings Tuesday night. The stock was more than 3% lower despite reporting earnings of $3.11 per share, higher by 10 cents than Refinitiv analysts' estimates. Adobe also beat on revenue and issued solid fourth-quarter earnings and revenue guidance.

Hyatt Hotels – Shares of the hotel corporation fell about 3% following its announcement late Tuesday that it will offer 7 million shares of its Class A common stock to fund some of the purchase price for its pending acquisition of Apple Leisure Group.



