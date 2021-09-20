Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: American Airlines, Nucor, Goldman Sachs and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines — Shares of American Airlines the major airlines rose over 1% Monday after the White House said it would ease travel restrictions for international travelers who are vaccinated against Covid-19. Shares of Delta and United gained earlier but ticked down nearly 0.2% each.

China Evergrande Group — Shares of the embattled Chinese property giant dropped 10% on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company has been scrambling to pay its suppliers, and warned investors that it could default on its debts. Last week, the company said its property sales will likely continue to drop significantly in September several months of weakness.

Centerpoint Energy, Dominion Energy — Utility stocks rose on Monday as investors shifted toward defensive plays during the broader market slide. Shares of Centerpoint and Dominion rose roughly 1% each.

Nucor, Freeport-McMoRan, Ford, Caterpillar — Stocks linked to global growth declined Monday. Steel stock Nucor declined 8.4%, miner Freeport-McMoRan fell 6.6%, auto maker Ford dropped 6% and construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar retreated 4.8%.

APA, Devon Energy — Energy stocks tumbled amid a drop in oil pries on concerns about the global economy. The S&P 500 energy sector fell 3.3%, becoming the worst-performing group among the 11 groups during Monday's market sell-off. APA and Devon Energy both shed more than 6%. Occidental Petroleum dropped 6% and Hess slid over 5%.

Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase — Financials stocks declined as the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield dropped, with falling rates typically crimping bank profits. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Citigroup all shed more than 4%. JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley both declined more than 3%.

ARK Innovation, Coinbase, Tesla, Zoom, Square — Shares of Cathie Wood's flagship fund dropped more than 4% as innovation names experienced harsh selling. Top holdings Coinbase and Teladoc both lost more than 5%. Unity Software shed over 5%, and Tesla dropped more than 3%. Square and Zoom Video dropped more than 3% each.

Pfizer — The drug maker stock ticked 0.3% higher after the company said its Covid vaccine is safe and appears to generate a robust immune response in kids ages 5 to 11. If the FDA spends as much time reviewing the data for that age group as it did for 12- to 15-year-olds, the shots could be available in time for Halloween.

AstraZeneca — Shares of the United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical company popped more than 4% in midday trading after announcing that its breast cancer drug Enhertu showed positive results in a phase-three trial.

Invesco — Invesco shares declined 9% Monday. The stock ran up on Friday following a Wall Street Journal report that the asset manager is in talks to merge with State Street's asset management unit. The report, citing people familiar with the matter, said a deal is not imminent and might not happen at all.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Yun Li and Jesse Pound contributed reporting

