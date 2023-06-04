Money Report

The 10 U.S. Cities Where People Are Most Satisfied With Their Jobs—New York Didn't Make the Cut

By Morgan Smith,CNBC

Alexander Spatari | Moment | Getty Images

Where you live has a greater impact on your happiness and career than you might imagine. 

According to new research from Glassdoor, the cost of living, weather, traffic patterns and popular industries within a city, among other factors, all have a significant impact on our happiness at work.

To find out where some of the happiest employees in the U.S. live, workplace insights platform Glassdoor created a list of the top cities with the most satisfied workers. To develop the rankings, Glassdoor analyzed over 20,000 employee reviews posted on their site between January 2022 and April 2023 by city and identified the 25 cities in the U.S. with the highest ratings.

Here are the top 10 cities with the most satisfied employees in the U.S., along with the average salaries for workers in those cities, according to Glassdoor:

  1. Provo, Utah
    Average overall company rating: 3.94
    Average annual salary: $61,973
  2. San Jose, California
    Average overall company rating: 3.88
    Average annual salary: $117,188
  3. Santa Barbara, California
    Average overall company rating: 3.87
    Average annual salary: $72,240
  4. College Station, Texas
    Average overall company rating: 3.83
    Average annual salary: $43,118
  5. Boston, Massachusetts
    Average overall company rating: 3.82
    Average annual salary: $87,433
  6. San Francisco, California
    Average overall company rating: 3.81
    Average annual salary: $108,426
  7. Gainesville, Florida
    Average overall company rating: 3.81
    Average annual salary: $50,026
  8. Washington, DC
    Average overall company rating: 3.80
    Average annual salary: $87,374
  9. Salt Lake City, Utah
    Average overall company rating: 3.79
    Average annual salary: $69,274
  10. San Diego, California
    Average overall company rating: 3.79
    Average annual salary: $77,027

California is the clear winner, boasting four of the top 10 cities on the list. San Jose and San Francisco, in particular, have been identified as two of the happiest cities in America in other research, in part because of their low depression and unemployment rates. 

Several of the top 10 cities earned their spot not only for being home to companies with inclusive, collaborative cultures and ample career opportunities, per Glassdoor's research, but also for having nice weather, a blossoming tech scene and a fairly low cost of living compared to other major metros.

New York City ranked last on Glassdoor's list, with an average company rating of 3.72. According to PayScale, the average cost of living in New York is 128% higher than the national average.

