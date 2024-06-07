Money Report

The salaries Ivy League students earn 10 years after college—it's over $110,000 for 2 schools

By Kamaron McNair,CNBC

Jon Lovette | Photodisc | Getty Images

The eight colleges that make up the Ivy League continue to draw a glut of media attention and inspire students from all over to compete for spots at the prestigious institutions. 

There's a good reason, too. The schools offer world-class educations, often featuring courses taught by well-respected leaders and field experts. And the outcomes for Ivy League grads speak to that. 

Ivy League alumni frequently go on to land high-paying jobs at top employers or found their own successful startups. For example, Matt Salzberg co-founded Blue Apron and Jennifer Hyman co-founded Rent the Runway, both after earning Harvard degrees.

While the Ivy League has a reputation for enrolling students from wealthy families — who may go on to land well-paying jobs regardless of the college they attend — the schools tend to dole out generous financial aid packages to low-income students too. 

Here are the median earnings, average annual cost and median debt for former Ivy League students who received federal financial aid, according to the Department of Education's College Scorecard.

The University of Pennsylvania

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $112,761
  • Average annual cost: $26,138
  • Median debt at graduation: $15,715

Princeton University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $110,433
  • Average annual cost: $8,143
  • Median debt at graduation: $10,320

Cornell University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $98,321
  • Average annual cost: $29,651
  • Median debt at graduation: $14,000

Columbia University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $97,540
  • Average annual cost: $23,497
  • Median debt at graduation: $21,500

Yale University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $95,961
  • Average annual cost: $18,535
  • Median debt at graduation: $12,975

Dartmouth College

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $95,540
  • Average annual cost: $31,120
  • Median debt at graduation: $17,500

Harvard University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $95,114
  • Average annual cost: $19,500
  • Median debt at graduation: $14,000

Brown University

  • Median earnings 10 years after attendance: $87,811
  • Average annual cost: $27,157
  • Median debt at graduation: $11,428

