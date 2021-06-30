These 9 Stocks Are Tied to the Small-Business Rebound in the U.S., Jim Cramer Says

CNBC's Jim Cramer highlighted nine stocks with exposure to the small-business economy.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday that small businesses are helping fuel the economic rebound in the U.S. as the country recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

While most are small businesses private companies whose shares can't be accessed on public markets, the stocks of companies that serve enterprises are worth owning, he said on "Mad Money."

"The business of America is small business, and right now it is booming. You might not be able to bet on these little firms directly, but you can invest in the publicly traded companies that empower them," Cramer said. "That's been an incredible strategy and it's one I think you can bet on in the second half of 2021."

Cramer highlighted nine stocks, ranging from the tech to financials to auto sectors, with exposure to the small-business economy:

Shopify

Etsy

Square

Adobe

Wix.com

American Express

Apple

Ford

Facebook

