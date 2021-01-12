These Are the Top Companies to Work for in the UK in 2021, According to Glassdoor

Cloud-based software firm Salesforce has been named as the top place to work in the U.K. in 2021, in Glassdoor's annual rankings of employers.

The list, published Wednesday, are based on anonymous reviews of companies left on the global jobs website by their staff, about their job, work environment and employer over the past year.

Christian Sutherland-Wong, CEO of Glassdoor, said the coronavirus has been in the "driver's seat" this year and every employer has been impacted.

The U.K. economy remains under pressure with a third full coronavirus lockdown imposed last week, which continues to put a strain on employment. However, the rollout of coronavirus vaccines offers hope that the U.K. economy will re-open properly later in the year and prompt a rebound in hiring.

"This year's winning employers have proven, according to employees, that even during extraordinary times, they'll rise to the challenge to support their people," Sutherland-Wong added.

Salesforce replaced fellow tech giant Google, which came top of Glassdoor's 2020 U.K. employer list and was knocked down to fourth place this year.

Like some of its peers in the technology sector, Salesforce has been able to expand over the past year, as more businesses operate remotely. In December, Salesforce announced that it was buying chat app Slack for more than $27 billion, which was said to be the second-largest ever acquisition deal in the software industry.

The deal has also bolstered its position as a rival to software giant Microsoft, which came second in Glassdoor's U.K. rankings this year.

U.K.-based Abcam, which says it's the leading supplier of protein research tools to life scientists, came third on Glassdoor's list. Abcam is part of a leading U.K. biotech consortium, which in October announced it had identified antibody therapy candidates for potentially treating the coronavirus.

IT infrastructure and services provider Softcat rounded out the top five list of employers.

The U.K.'s top 10 employers for 2021

Salesforce Microsoft Abcam Google Softcat GTB Apple Bella Italia SAP Facebook

Salesforce was also named the top place to work in France, according to Glassdoor's 2021 rankings for the country, released the same day. Meanwhile, Swiss pharmaceuticals firm Roche ranked highest on Glassdoor's 2021 list for Germany.

France's top 10 employers for 2021

Salesforce Michelin SAP Murex Orange Decathlon Sage Microsoft Airbus L'Oréal

Germany's top 10 employers for 2021

